S. Korea court dismisses request to arrest Samsung heir-apparent

A South Korean court on Thursday rejected an arrest warrant sought for Lee Jae Yong, heir-apparent of the Samsung business group, on suspicion of bribery in connection with an influence-peddling scandal implicating President Park Geun Hye and her confidante Choi Soon Sil.

The decision by the Seoul Central District Court came after special prosecutors earlier this week sought an arrest warrant for Lee, vice chairman of Samsung Electronics Co., who was questioned by an independent counsel team as a bribery suspect last week.

A spokesman for the prosecutors had said the amounts of bribes given to Choi total 43 billion won (about $36.6 million), including some money promised but not given.