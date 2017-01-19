URGENT: S. Korea gov't opposes "comfort women" statue on disputed islets

South Korea's Foreign Ministry on Thursday voiced opposition to a proposal to erect a "comfort women" memorial statue on a pair of islets claimed by Japan as proposed by a group of local assembly members, saying it would be "undesirable."

It said the two issues -- the two countries' territorial dispute over the South Korean-controlled islets and the procurement of Korean women for Japanese military brothels before and during World War II -- are of a "completely different character" and should not be "linked."

The assemblymen in South Korea's northwestern province of Gyeonggi said Monday they intend to raise funds for the statue, aiming to erect it on the tiny islets, known as Dokdo to South Koreans and Takeshima to Japanese, by December, according to local media reports.