Toshiba could incur 700 bil. yen loss, asks state-owned bank for aid

Toshiba Corp. has sought financial assistance from the state-owned Development Bank of Japan as it expects an asset impairment charge of up to 700 billion yen ($6.17 billion) on its U.S. nuclear business, sources close to the matter said Thursday.

If it books a loss that large, Toshiba faces the risk of falling into having an overall negative corporate net worth, the sources said, adding the company will also seek to secure funds by spinning off its mainstay flash memory business and selling assets.

The DBJ is mulling possible investment in the Japanese electronics maker itself or in its flash memory business, the sources said.