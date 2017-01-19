Close

Kyodo News

January 19, 2017 20:03

19:30 19 January 2017

SNAPSHOT: Antarctica in midsummer

SHOWA STATION, Antarctica, Jan. 19, Kyodo

The sun never sets in Antarctica between late November and late January, with the midnight sun phenomenon a feature of summer life at the lowest latitudes.

Midsummer at the South Pole is when the native animals give birth. Adelie penguins, after spending the winter on Antarctic Sea ice, travel a great distance to raise their young in colonies along the southern continent's coast. Snow petrels and seals also take up residence.

With the sun beating down on the white expanses around the clock, a notice has been put up at Showa Station, a Japanese Antarctic research center, warning expedition team members to ensure they keep track of time to avoid putting in excessive work hours.

The seemingly never-ending sunshine seems to give all residents equally limitless energy, but both human and animal must ensure they adapt to life without darkness.

(Photos and text by Kyodo News photographer Suo Takekuma)

==Kyodo

