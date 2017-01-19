S. Korea gov't opposes "comfort women" statue on disputed islets

South Korea's Foreign Ministry on Thursday voiced opposition to the erection of a girl statue symbolizing "comfort women" victims on a pair of islets claimed by Japan as proposed by a group of local assembly members, saying it would be "undesirable."

The ministry said the two issues -- the two countries' territorial dispute over the South Korean-controlled islets and the procurement of Korean women for Japanese military brothels before and during World War II -- are "totally different in nature" and should not be "linked."

It said the comfort women issue concerns "universal human rights," while the isle dispute concerning "territorial sovereignty."