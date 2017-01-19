Close

Kyodo News

January 19, 2017 21:34

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

20:00 19 January 2017

S. Korea gov't opposes "comfort women" statue on disputed islets

SEOUL, Jan. 19, Kyodo

South Korea's Foreign Ministry on Thursday voiced opposition to the erection of a girl statue symbolizing "comfort women" victims on a pair of islets claimed by Japan as proposed by a group of local assembly members, saying it would be "undesirable."

The ministry said the two issues -- the two countries' territorial dispute over the South Korean-controlled islets and the procurement of Korean women for Japanese military brothels before and during World War II -- are "totally different in nature" and should not be "linked."

It said the comfort women issue concerns "universal human rights," while the isle dispute concerning "territorial sovereignty."

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 13 Jan 2017Half of sushi served in Los Angeles restaurants mislabeled: study
  2. 13 Jan 2017India's SpiceJet announces deal for up to 205 Boeing planes
  3. 16 Jan 2017Australian gov't criticizes Japan's Antarctic whaling operations
  4. 13 Jan 2017Working Japanese expatriate population in Indonesia drops in 2016
  5. 14 Jan 2017Trump open to idea of shift in U.S. "one-China" policy: WSJ

Copyright 2017 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete