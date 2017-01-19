Diet heads call for party cooperation on abdication legislation

The heads of parliament called Thursday for the cooperation of ruling and opposition parties in discussing legal pathways for Emperor Akihito's possible abdication, suggesting they intend to compile the Diet's view on the matter in early to mid-March.

In a meeting with the heads and deputy heads of both chambers, representatives of the ruling and opposition parties agreed to discussions toward reaching a consensus on the matter, lawmakers said.

The move by the party officials was aimed at gaining the widest possible support among lawmakers for the upcoming legislation on allowing the 83-year-old emperor to abdicate, as the Constitution stipulates the emperor's position derives from "the will of the people."