Japan says isle name on S. Korea Olympics website "unacceptable"

Japanese Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida said Friday it is "unacceptable" that the official website for the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics refers to disputed isles in the Sea of Japan under the South Korean name "Dokdo."

"It goes against the Olympic Charter which calls for mutual understanding and opposes the political use of sports," Kishida told reporters. Japan claims the South Korean-controlled pair of islets in the Sea of Japan, calling them Takeshima.

Japan has requested South Korea to appropriately address the issue, he added.