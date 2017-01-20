Abe orders gov't-wide probe following revolving-door scandal

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has ordered a government-wide inquiry into compliance with a law aimed at deterring revolving-door re-employment of retired public servants, the government's top spokesman said Friday following the resignation of the education ministry's top bureaucrat over the matter.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga told a press conference Abe has instructed Kozo Yamamoto, minister in charge of civil service reform, to carry out the probe of all government ministries and agencies "to alleviate public concern."

The government accepted Friday the resignation of Kihei Maekawa as administrative vice minister after the Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology was found to have helped a senior official land a post-retirement job and tried to cover up its involvement when questioned by a government watchdog.