Kyodo News

January 20, 2017 12:44

12:24 20 January 2017

Video Advisory (Jan. 20) Repaired mural painting unveiled

TOKYO, Jan. 20, Kyodo

The following is the latest available news video.

 

Repaired mural painting unveiled

-- The Agency for Cultural Affairs unveils a repaired mural painting of the Kitora tomb, dating back to the late 7th to early 8th century, on Jan. 19, 2017, in the western Japan village of Asuka. The painting depicts a snake encircling a turtle. It will open to the public from Jan. 22 to Feb. 19.

(http://www.47news.jp/movie/general_topics/post_15727/)

 

NOTE: To see and order the video, please go to the URL given. Use of the video is limited to news and other relevant broadcasting.

==Kyodo

