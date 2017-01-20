Video Advisory (Jan. 20) Repaired mural painting unveiled

The following is the latest available news video.

Repaired mural painting unveiled

-- The Agency for Cultural Affairs unveils a repaired mural painting of the Kitora tomb, dating back to the late 7th to early 8th century, on Jan. 19, 2017, in the western Japan village of Asuka. The painting depicts a snake encircling a turtle. It will open to the public from Jan. 22 to Feb. 19.

==Kyodo