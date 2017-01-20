Close

Kyodo News

January 20, 2017 20:19

18:57 20 January 2017

China warns Japan against interfering in Taiwan affairs

BEIJING, Jan. 20, Kyodo

China warned Japan on Friday against interfering in Taiwan's affairs following a media report saying Tokyo's armed forces plan a tabletop exercise next week on the assumption that there will be a military clash between the Chinese mainland and the self-ruled island.

"The Taiwan issue is internal affairs of China. We hope the Japanese side will speak and act cautiously," Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said at a press briefing, when asked about the Kyodo News report, adding that Tokyo should not take any action that would undermine peace and stability in the region.

The report, released Wednesday, said Japan's Self-Defense Forces will conduct the simulated exercise from next Monday to Friday, with the U.S. military taking part in it as an observer.

