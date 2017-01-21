Close

Kyodo News

January 21, 2017 5:25

04:16 21 January 2017

U.S. announces withdrawal from TPP

WASHINGTON, Jan. 20, Kyodo

The administration of new U.S. President Donald Trump said Friday the country would withdraw from a sweeping Pacific free trade pact.

"With tough and fair agreements, international trade can be used to grow our economy, return millions of jobs to America's shores, and revitalize our nation's suffering communities," the White House said.

"This strategy starts by withdrawing from the Trans-Pacific Partnership and making certain that any new trade deals are in the interests of American workers," it said.

