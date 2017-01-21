Close

Kyodo News

January 21, 2017 8:26

07:51 21 January 2017

Trump sworn in as president, announces withdrawal from TPP

WASHINGTON, Jan. 20, Kyodo

Donald Trump took office Friday as U.S. president, promising to pull the country out of the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade deal and advance an "America First" agenda that prioritizes its citizens in every decision on trade, immigration and foreign affairs.

With his swearing-in as the 45th president at the U.S. Capitol, Trump, a 70-year-old New York real estate developer and media personality with no previous government or military experience, replaced Democratic President Barack Obama to become the first Republican commander-in-chief in eight years.

Trump had declared during the transition period that the new administration would withdraw the United States from the TPP, a 12-nation free trade agreement championed by Obama as a major pillar of his strategic rebalance to Asia in response to the rise of China.

