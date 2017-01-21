Close

Kyodo News

January 21, 2017 8:26

08:17 21 January 2017

FOCUS: Trump likely to value alliance with Japan, get tough on China

By Ko Hirano
WASHINGTON, Jan. 20, Kyodo

With Donald Trump having taken office as U.S. president, Japan and other Asian countries are awaiting a clearer picture of his policy for a region where China, the United States' strategic rival, is increasing its clout.

In the transition period through Friday's inauguration, Trump and his aides have indicated the new administration will value the alliance with Japan and get tough on a progressively more assertive China.

Trump met with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Nov. 17 in New York, in his first face-to-face talks with a foreign leader after winning the Nov. 8 presidential election. Trump and Abe are reportedly arranging their first summit talks in the coming weeks at the White House.

