Trump sworn in as president, announces withdrawal from TPP

Donald Trump took office Friday as U.S. president, promising to pull the country out of the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade deal and advance an "America First" agenda that prioritizes its citizens in every decision on trade, immigration and foreign affairs.

With his swearing-in as the 45th president at the U.S. Capitol, Trump, a 70-year-old New York real estate developer and media personality with no previous government or military experience, replaced Democratic President Barack Obama to become the first Republican commander-in-chief in eight years.

Trump had declared that the new administration would withdraw the United States from the TPP, a 12-nation free trade agreement championed by Obama as a centerpiece of his strategic rebalance to Asia in response to the rise of China.