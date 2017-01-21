Close

Kyodo News

January 21, 2017 17:32

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

16:09 21 January 2017

At least 18 killed in blast at market in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, Jan. 21, Kyodo

At least 18 people were killed and 50 others injured in a bomb explosion at a market in a tribal area of northwestern Pakistan early Saturday morning, officials and media reports said.

The bomb was hidden in a wooden crate of apples in a vehicle parked at the market in Parachinar and detonated remotely, according to police. There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack.

The Defense Ministry's media office in Rawalpindi said the injured have been rushed to a local district hospital and the seriously injured are being airlifted by army helicopters to Peshawar.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 16 Jan 2017Australian gov't criticizes Japan's Antarctic whaling operations
  2. 16 Jan 2017Over 1,300 drug suspects nabbed in Cambodia's crackdown in 2 weeks
  3. 16 Jan 2017Gov't to unload more shares in Japan Post after July
  4. 17 Jan 2017Iran's banking situation normalizes after nuclear deal: president
  5. 18 Jan 2017Civic groups hold forum in Philippines to campaign against mercury use

Copyright 2017 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete