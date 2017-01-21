At least 18 killed in blast at market in Pakistan

At least 18 people were killed and 50 others injured in a bomb explosion at a market in a tribal area of northwestern Pakistan early Saturday morning, officials and media reports said.

The bomb was hidden in a wooden crate of apples in a vehicle parked at the market in Parachinar and detonated remotely, according to police. There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack.

The Defense Ministry's media office in Rawalpindi said the injured have been rushed to a local district hospital and the seriously injured are being airlifted by army helicopters to Peshawar.