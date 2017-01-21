Close

Kyodo News

January 21, 2017 17:32

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

16:29 21 January 2017

S. Korea's culture minister arrested over alleged blacklisting

SEOUL, Jan. 21, Kyodo

South Korean Culture Minister Cho Yoon Sun was arrested Saturday for her alleged role in the creation of a blacklist of artists deemed critical of President Park Geun Hye's administration, Yonhap News Agency reported.

Later in the day, Cho, 50, offered to resign from her post, according to Yonhap. Acting President and Prime Minister Hwang Kyo Ahn said he will promptly accept her resignation.

The Seoul Central District Court had issued an arrest warrant for Cho on charges of abuse of authority and perjury. It also issued an arrest warrant for former presidential chief of staff Kim Ki Choon, accused of masterminding the blacklisting of some 10,000 people. Kim, 77, has also been taken into custody.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

  • S. Korea's culture minister arrested over alleged blacklisting
Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 16 Jan 2017Australian gov't criticizes Japan's Antarctic whaling operations
  2. 16 Jan 2017Over 1,300 drug suspects nabbed in Cambodia's crackdown in 2 weeks
  3. 16 Jan 2017Gov't to unload more shares in Japan Post after July
  4. 17 Jan 2017Iran's banking situation normalizes after nuclear deal: president
  5. 18 Jan 2017Civic groups hold forum in Philippines to campaign against mercury use

Copyright 2017 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete