S. Korea's culture minister arrested over alleged blacklisting

South Korean Culture Minister Cho Yoon Sun was arrested Saturday for her alleged role in the creation of a blacklist of artists deemed critical of President Park Geun Hye's administration, Yonhap News Agency reported.

Later in the day, Cho, 50, offered to resign from her post, according to Yonhap. Acting President and Prime Minister Hwang Kyo Ahn said he will promptly accept her resignation.

The Seoul Central District Court had issued an arrest warrant for Cho on charges of abuse of authority and perjury. It also issued an arrest warrant for former presidential chief of staff Kim Ki Choon, accused of masterminding the blacklisting of some 10,000 people. Kim, 77, has also been taken into custody.