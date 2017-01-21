Sumo: Kisenosato clinches maiden title at New Year basho

Ozeki Kisenosato dispatched maegashira Ichinojo on Saturday and then cashed in on a slip-up by grand champion Hakuho to capture his long-awaited first championship at the New Year Grand Sumo Tournament.

After a near false start by No. 13 maegashira Ichinojo, Kisenosato (13-1) allowed his opponent to take the initiative at the charge but wasted little time in wrapping up the Mongolian behemoth and bundling him out of the ring on the penultimate day of action in the 15-day Tokyo meet.

The Tagonoura stable grappler sealed victory when nearest challenger Hakuho was sentenced to a stunning defeat in the day's finale against fellow Mongolian Takanoiwa, leaving both with 11-3 marks.