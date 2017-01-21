Close

January 21, 2017 22:05

20:35 21 January 2017

Sumo: Kisenosato finally meets championship expectations

TOKYO, Jan. 21, Kyodo

At 30 years of age, veteran ozeki Kisenosato has already carried a lifetime's worth of expectations on his shoulders, and on Saturday, he finally met them.

After repeatedly coming up just short of his first career grand tournament, Kisenosato used a tricky tachiai to dispose of huge Mongolian maegashira Ichinojo to improve to 13-1 in the New Year Grand Sumo Tournament.

Kisenosato's failure to grasp the brass ring was often attributable to the strength of yokozuna Hakuho. But this time, entering the penultimate day at trailing by one win, the Mongolian master fell to his second loss as he was defeated by in-form countryman Takanoiwa.

