Kyodo News

January 22, 2017 13:15

11:55 22 January 2017

U.S. internment camp history marked at Arizona park

CHANDLER, Arizona, Jan. 21, Kyodo

A city in Arizona memorialized an internment camp for Japanese immigrants and Japanese-Americans on Saturday by unveiling a series of panels with information about the area's wartime history.

"I felt desperate after I was taken to the camp at 15, but baseball was my hope," Kenso Zenimura, 89, told a ceremony in Nozomi Park in Chandler, Arizona, referring to his time at the Gila River camp U.S. authorities established nearby during World War II.

"I secretly took water from a tap at night and sprinkled it in the outfield to grow the grass," said Zenimura, a former infielder who played for the Hiroshima Carp after the war. Internees were permitted to play baseball while detained at the facility.

