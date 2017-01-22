11:55 22 January 2017
U.S. internment camp history marked at Arizona park
CHANDLER, Arizona, Jan. 21, Kyodo
A city in Arizona memorialized an internment camp for Japanese immigrants and Japanese-Americans on Saturday by unveiling a series of panels with information about the area's wartime history.
"I felt desperate after I was taken to the camp at 15, but baseball was my hope," Kenso Zenimura, 89, told a ceremony in Nozomi Park in Chandler, Arizona, referring to his time at the Gila River camp U.S. authorities established nearby during World War II.
"I secretly took water from a tap at night and sprinkled it in the outfield to grow the grass," said Zenimura, a former infielder who played for the Hiroshima Carp after the war. Internees were permitted to play baseball while detained at the facility.
