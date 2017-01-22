At least 23 killed in train accident in southern India

At least 23 people were killed and around 50 injured when a train derailed in India's southern state of Andhra Pradesh on Saturday night, according to railway officials and local reports.

Many of the passengers were sleeping when the accident happened around 11 p.m. in the state's Vizianagaram district near Kuneru station. The train was traveling from Jagdalpur in the state of Chhattisgarh to Bhubaneswar, the capital city of the eastern state of Odisha.

Local media reported seven carriages, including two sleeper cars, and the train's engine derailed in the accident.