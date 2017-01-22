Close

Kyodo News

January 22, 2017 14:46

13:32 22 January 2017

3 Chinese ships temporarily enter Japanese waters around Senkakus

NAHA, Japan, Jan. 22, Kyodo

Three Chinese coast guard ships temporarily entered Japanese waters around the Japan-administered Senkaku group of islets in the East China Sea on Sunday, the Japan Coast Guard said.

The vessels sailed in the territorial waters near the Senkakus, which China claims, for nearly two hours after 9 a.m. before moving to a contiguous zone outside Japanese waters, the coast guard said.

Chinese coast guard ships last entered Japanese territorial waters around the group of uninhabited islets, known as Diaoyu in China, on Jan. 8, according to the Japanese coast guard.

