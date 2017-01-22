Close

Kyodo News

January 22, 2017 19:19

18:37 22 January 2017

Sumo: New Year champ Kisenosato beats Hakuho, set for yokozuna

TOKYO, Jan. 22, Kyodo

Ozeki Kisenosato came one step closer to becoming yokozuna as he twisted down hard-shoving Mongolian grand champion Hakuho on Sunday, the final day of the New Year Grand Sumo Tournament.

The win was the icing on the cake for Kisenosato (14-1), who had secured his maiden championship the previous day, and gave an added boost to the 30-year-old Ibaraki Prefecture native's chances of reaching sumo's pinnacle rank.

In Sunday's final bout at Tokyo's Ryogoku Kokugikan, Hakuho drove Kisenosato to the edge with forceful thrusts but the ozeki withstood the attacks and calmly countered with a decisive arm throw.

