January 22, 2017 22:21

20:57 22 January 2017

LDP heavyweight backs Abe's 3rd term as ruling party leader

TOKYO, Jan. 22, Kyodo

Toshihiro Nikai, secretary general of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, expressed support Sunday for Prime Minister Shinzo Abe serving a third term as party president, while ruling out a general election in the near future.

Speaking in an interview with Kyodo News, Nikai said he will support Abe if the premier runs in the LDP president's race in the fall, citing Abe's high international credibility.

"It will be just fine for him to serve a long period of time as (party) president," the veteran lawmaker said.

