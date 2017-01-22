Fire at oil plant in Wakayama Pref., 3,000 people urged to evacuate

A fire broke out at an oil refinery in the western Japanese prefecture of Wakayama on Sunday, prompting authorities to urge nearly 3,000 local residents to evacuate, firefighters and local city officials said.

After the fire began around 3:50 p.m. at a TonenGeneral Sekiyu K.K. refinery in the city of Arita, black smoke hung over the area, but no injuries were reported.

Another fire erupted Wednesday inside a crude oil tank at the same refinery, which operates around the clock to produce gasoline, kerosene and benzene.