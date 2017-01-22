Tennis: Nishikori falls to Federer in 5-set Australian Open battle

Japan's Kei Nishikori showed great resilience but eventually fell in five sets to 17-time Grand Slam winner Roger Federer 6-7(4), 6-4, 6-1, 4-6, 6-3 on Sunday, missing out on a third straight appearance in the Australian Open quarterfinals.

After a hot start, Nishikori snagged the first set and then kept himself in the match in the fourth with a dogged display, but the 35-year-old Swiss -- an unusually lowly 17th seed in Melbourne after a recent six-month layoff with a knee injury -- prevailed at Rod Laver Arena, proving he is still a force in men's tennis.

In another day of upsets, world No. 1 Briton Andy Murray lost to 50th-ranked Mischa Zverev. The Russian-born German now goes on to face Federer in the last eight.

"Federer's tennis was powerful as in the past. I'm disappointed to lose in this manner," said Nishikori. "All I can say is it's really wasteful. Andy Murray had lost and there was a chance (of winning a Grand Slam). I'm not satisfied."

"Letting him get back to 5-5 in the first set wasn't good as a start to the match. I felt he was putting me under pressure all the time."

Federer finished with a 24-5 ace advantage in the 3-hour, 23-minute match, the pair's first Grand Slam meeting.

"He (Nishikori) was playing his heart out and I thought it was a great match, so I just enjoyed it," Federer said

"He's not the biggest server on tour, but he is one of the best baseliners on tour...He's a tough customer, and this is a great win in my career," added the Swiss who improved his career record to 5-2 against the world No. 5 Nishikori.

With Serbia's No. 2 seed Novak Djokovic also out, it is the first time since 2004 that the top two men's seeds failed to reach a Grand Slam's quarterfinal, according to Gracenote Sports.

Nishikori started brightly, breaking twice to lead 4-0 in the first set. But Federer, who had 18 unforced errors in the opener, worked his way back by forcing Nishikori deep into the court with penetrating ground strokes.

In the first set tiebreaker, Nishikori regained a semblance of momentum by grabbing the set via two minibreaks, one of which coming on a sharp backhand service return to Federer's forehand corner.

The Swiss, now well settled into the match, upped his first service percentage in the second stanza while cutting down on unforced errors. He broke at 3-3 to take a lead he would not relinquish.

Federer kicked up another gear in the third. With Nishikori's first serve success rate at just 53 percent, Federer went on the attack, chasing the lines and dominating all facets of play.

Nishikori showed his mettle in the fourth, surviving eight deuces before getting a break to lead 3-2 and fortifying his own serve to even the match two sets apiece.

But in the decider, Nishikori, who twice called the trainer to have his lower back treated, could not maintain his level of play, losing his first two service games to fall into a 3-0 hole from which he could not emerge.

