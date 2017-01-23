Iran finalizes five-year prison term for Iranian-British woman

Iran's judiciary said Sunday it had rejected a final appeal request and finalized a five-year prison sentence for a British-Iranian dual citizen who was detained last April.

"Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe's five-year jail sentence has been finalized. She has been charged over a security allegation," First Deputy Chief Justice Golamhossein Mohseni-Ejei told a press conference in Tehran.

Zaghari-Ratcliffe, a project manager with the Thomson Reuters Foundation, the charitable arm of the Reuters news agency, was found guilty in September of unspecified charges relating to national security.