10:40 23 January 2017
Iran finalizes five-year prison term for Iranian-British woman
TEHRAN, Jan. 23, Kyodo
Iran's judiciary said Sunday it had rejected a final appeal request and finalized a five-year prison sentence for a British-Iranian dual citizen who was detained last April.
"Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe's five-year jail sentence has been finalized. She has been charged over a security allegation," First Deputy Chief Justice Golamhossein Mohseni-Ejei told a press conference in Tehran.
Zaghari-Ratcliffe, a project manager with the Thomson Reuters Foundation, the charitable arm of the Reuters news agency, was found guilty in September of unspecified charges relating to national security.
