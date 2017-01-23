Close

Kyodo News

January 23, 2017 12:01

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

10:40 23 January 2017

Iran finalizes five-year prison term for Iranian-British woman

TEHRAN, Jan. 23, Kyodo

Iran's judiciary said Sunday it had rejected a final appeal request and finalized a five-year prison sentence for a British-Iranian dual citizen who was detained last April.

"Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe's five-year jail sentence has been finalized. She has been charged over a security allegation," First Deputy Chief Justice Golamhossein Mohseni-Ejei told a press conference in Tehran.

Zaghari-Ratcliffe, a project manager with the Thomson Reuters Foundation, the charitable arm of the Reuters news agency, was found guilty in September of unspecified charges relating to national security.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 17 Jan 2017Iran's banking situation normalizes after nuclear deal: president
  2. 18 Jan 2017Civic groups hold forum in Philippines to campaign against mercury use
  3. 19 Jan 2017FEATURE: Japan offers Mongolia help improving public pension system
  4. 18 Jan 2017Seven Cambodian women rescued from Japan
  5. 20 Jan 2017High-rise in Iran's capital collapses, trapping firefighters

Copyright 2017 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete