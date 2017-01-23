Close

Kyodo News

January 23, 2017 13:31

12:18 23 January 2017

Dollar falls to 113 yen level as traders unimpressed by Trump speech

TOKYO, Jan. 23, Kyodo

The U.S. dollar fell to the mid-113 yen level Monday morning in Tokyo, extending its downswing after newly sworn-in U.S. President Donald Trump's inauguration speech did not contain the policy details sought by traders.

At noon, the dollar fetched 113.61-63 yen compared with 114.60-70 yen in New York and 114.79-81 yen in Tokyo at 5 p.m. Friday.

The euro was quoted at $1.0745-0745 and 122.08-09 yen against $1.0699-0709 and 122.40-50 yen in New York and $1.0672-0674 and 122.51-55 yen in Tokyo late Friday afternoon.

