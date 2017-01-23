Sumo: Kisenosato savors 1st title, readies for yokozuna promotion

Ozeki Kisenosato is relishing his first Emperor's Cup after winning the New Year Grand Sumo Tournament on Sunday, with promotion to the highest rank of yokozuna now on the horizon.

"I've finally got my hands on it and the sense of pleasure hasn't changed," Kisenosato told a press conference at his Tagonoura stable on Monday, a day after lifting his maiden grand tournament trophy.

"It's hard to put into words but (the Emperor's Cup) has a nice weight to it."

The Yokozuna Deliberation Council, an advisory panel to the Japan Sumo Association on yokozuna promotion, is scheduled to meet Monday to discuss whether to recommend Kisenosato's elevation. The association's board of directors will then hold an extraordinary meeting Wednesday to make a final decision.

Kisenosato would become the first Japanese-born wrestler to reach the rank since Wakanohana in 1998. The 73 tournaments he needed to reach sumo's top tier are the most for any wrestler since 1926.

The 30-year-old Ibaraki native clinched his long-awaited first title on Saturday when yokozuna Hakuho slipped to his third defeat of the 15-day meet, and claimed what could be a decisive win for his promotion hopes, his 14th of the tournament, on Sunday when he floored the Mongolian with a last-ditch beltless arm throw.

"I felt a force in addition to my own strength that worked in my favor. I have never clung on in that manner in my whole life," reflected Kisenosato, before thanking his late former stablemaster, former yokozuna Takanosato.

"Training was tough, but useful. Gratitude is the only word I can find," Kisenosato said. "It won't be a real payback to him if I don't train further and get stronger. He always said 'yokozuna is lonely,' I couldn't fathom it at the time but I'll strive to understand."

"Yokozuna is a rank that carries responsibility. Defeats mean the end."

Kisenosato had his luck too, with up-and-down Mongolian yokozuna Harumafuji and Kakuryu both withdrawing from the tourney early and ozeki Goeido pulling out on the 13th day to present a default win to Kisenosato.

Eight out of the last nine yokozuna who reached sumo's ultimate rank did it after winning the two previous tournaments. Kakuryu, the last to earn promotion to yokozuna ahead of the May 2014 tourney, was 14-1 that January before losing in a playoff, but achieved promotion after a championship the following March.

Promotion was not officially on the table before this tourney for Kisenosato after he finished two wins off winner Kakuryu in November. But Sumo elder Nishonoseki, director of the JSA's judges, said consistency from Kisenosato, who won more than 12 bouts in five of the last six meets, will aid his promotion case.

"I didn't suffer from excessive nerves throughout this tournament. I could keep my usual cool," Kisenosato said.

So often accused of being mentally fragile, the reserved grappler has ended grand tournaments with the second-best record on 12 occasions, and saw his previous chances of yokozuna promotion dissipate through late collapses against high-ranked wrestlers or early slip-ups under pressure.

Kisenosato was, in fact, left as only one of three Japanese ozeki without a trophy after Kotoshokigu and Goeido both won their first titles last year. But he showed signs of maturity and consistency in 2016, becoming the first wrestler to win the most bouts over the course of a year without taking a tournament title.

==Kyodo