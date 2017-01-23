Close

Kyodo News

January 23, 2017 18:04

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

16:42 23 January 2017

Okinawa deputy gov. in charge of U.S. base negotiations resigns

NAHA, Japan, Jan. 23, Kyodo

Okinawa Gov. Takeshi Onaga said Monday he has approved the resignation of Deputy Gov. Mitsuo Ageda following allegations that he helped some individuals to be hired as teachers at public schools in the southern island prefecture.

His resignation is expected to affect ongoing negotiations with the central government on a plan to relocate a U.S. base within the prefecture despite local opposition as Ageda is a close aide to Onaga and a key representative of the local government.

Ageda denied the allegations but told reporters he decided to step down for "bringing confusion and stagnation in the prefectural administration."

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

  • Okinawa Deputy Gov. in charge of U.S. base negotiations resigns
Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 17 Jan 2017Iran's banking situation normalizes after nuclear deal: president
  2. 18 Jan 2017Civic groups hold forum in Philippines to campaign against mercury use
  3. 19 Jan 2017FEATURE: Japan offers Mongolia help improving public pension system
  4. 18 Jan 2017Seven Cambodian women rescued from Japan
  5. 20 Jan 2017High-rise in Iran's capital collapses, trapping firefighters

Copyright 2017 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete