Okinawa deputy gov. in charge of U.S. base negotiations resigns

Okinawa Gov. Takeshi Onaga said Monday he has approved the resignation of Deputy Gov. Mitsuo Ageda following allegations that he helped some individuals to be hired as teachers at public schools in the southern island prefecture.

His resignation is expected to affect ongoing negotiations with the central government on a plan to relocate a U.S. base within the prefecture despite local opposition as Ageda is a close aide to Onaga and a key representative of the local government.

Ageda denied the allegations but told reporters he decided to step down for "bringing confusion and stagnation in the prefectural administration."