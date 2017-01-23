Close

Kyodo News

January 23, 2017 19:36

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

18:06 23 January 2017

Video Advisory (Jan. 23) Pro-Beijing Chinese-Americans protest against Taiwan president in U.S.

TOKYO, Jan. 23, Kyodo

The following is the latest available news video.

 

Pro-Beijing Chinese-Americans protest against Taiwan president in U.S.

-- Around 300 pro-Beijing Chinese-Americans protest against Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen in front of the San Francisco hotel she is staying in on Jan. 14, 2017. Demanding unification of mainland China and Taiwan, the demonstrators chanted "one China," a policy that Tsai's Democratic Progressive Party opposes.

(http://www.47news.jp/movie/general_politics_economy/post_15711/)

 

NOTE: To see and order the video, please go to the URL given. Use of the video is limited to news and other relevant broadcasting.

==Kyodo

Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 17 Jan 2017Iran's banking situation normalizes after nuclear deal: president
  2. 18 Jan 2017Civic groups hold forum in Philippines to campaign against mercury use
  3. 19 Jan 2017FEATURE: Japan offers Mongolia help improving public pension system
  4. 18 Jan 2017Seven Cambodian women rescued from Japan
  5. 20 Jan 2017High-rise in Iran's capital collapses, trapping firefighters

Copyright 2017 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete