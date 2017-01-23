Video Advisory (Jan. 23) Pro-Beijing Chinese-Americans protest against Taiwan president in U.S.

The following is the latest available news video.

Pro-Beijing Chinese-Americans protest against Taiwan president in U.S.

-- Around 300 pro-Beijing Chinese-Americans protest against Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen in front of the San Francisco hotel she is staying in on Jan. 14, 2017. Demanding unification of mainland China and Taiwan, the demonstrators chanted "one China," a policy that Tsai's Democratic Progressive Party opposes.

