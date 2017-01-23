Panel report supports one-off legislation on emperor's abdication

A government advisory panel studying the possible abdication of Emperor Akihito released an interim report Monday emphasizing the merits of allowing the move under legislation applying only to him, effectively backing the plan sought by the government.

The report was formulated to provide a springboard for upcoming Diet discussions as well as the drafting of relevant legislation that, if enacted, would enable the emperor to become the first to abdicate since Emperor Kokaku relinquished the throne some 200 years ago.

The report, made public after the panel's ninth session, stopped short of clarifying what kind of legislative approach is desirable to pave the way for the 83-year-old emperor's abdication, including whether to enact special legislation or revise the Imperial House Law, which does not have a clause for abdication.