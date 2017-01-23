Close

January 23, 2017 19:35

18:28 23 January 2017

Mitsubishi Heavy to again delay passenger jet delivery to mid-2020

TOKYO, Jan. 23, Kyodo

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. said Monday its subsidiary will postpone the first delivery of its passenger jet again by two years to the middle of 2020, citing the need for design modification to enhance safety of the aircraft.

As a result, the development cost is expected to increase 30 to 40 percent from the previous projection, the Tokyo-based manufacturer said.

Mitsubishi Heavy said in a statement that the fifth delay in the delivery plan for the Mitsubishi Regional Jet came "due to revisions of certain systems and electrical configurations on the aircraft to meet the latest requirements for certification."

