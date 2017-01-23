Close

Kyodo News

January 23, 2017 21:06

19:39 23 January 2017

China urges Trump's gov't to honor sensitivity of Taiwan issue

BEIJING, Jan. 23, Kyodo

China urged the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday to "fully recognize the high sensitivity" of the Taiwan issue, in its first official reaction to his inauguration.

"The two sides should respect each other's core interests and major concerns, deal and control differences in a constructive manner and prevent them from disturbing the overall situation of bilateral relations," Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said.

Speaking at a press briefing, Hua said she wants to "emphasize that the one-China principle is the political foundation for the development of China-U.S. relations" and urged the new administration to uphold Washington's nearly four-decades-old recognition that Taiwan is part of China.

