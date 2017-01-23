Close

Kyodo News

January 23, 2017 21:06

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

19:47 23 January 2017

Sumo: Kisenosato to be named 72nd yokozuna Wednesday

TOKYO, Jan. 23, Kyodo

Ozeki Kisenosato is set to become the first Japanese-born yokozuna in 19 years after a Japan Sumo Association advisory body recommended his promotion on Monday.

Kisenosato will be named the 72nd yokozuna, the first born in Japan since Wakanohana in 1998, at an extraordinary JSA board meeting Wednesday as a formality, after the rankings for the Spring Grand Sumo Tournament are decided.

Kisenosato won his first career title at the New Year tourney that wrapped up Sunday, and Monday's approval by the Yokozuna Deliberation Council all but guarantees him to reach sumo's highest rank.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

  • Sumo: New Year champ Kisenosato to get yokozuna promotion
  • Kisenosato to be named 72nd yokozuna
  • Sumo: New Year champ Kisenosato beats Hakuho, set for yokozuna
  • New Year champ Kisenosato beats Hakuho, set for yokozuna
  • New Year champ Kisenosato beats Hakuho, set for yokozuna
Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 17 Jan 2017Iran's banking situation normalizes after nuclear deal: president
  2. 18 Jan 2017Civic groups hold forum in Philippines to campaign against mercury use
  3. 19 Jan 2017FEATURE: Japan offers Mongolia help improving public pension system
  4. 18 Jan 2017Seven Cambodian women rescued from Japan
  5. 20 Jan 2017High-rise in Iran's capital collapses, trapping firefighters

Copyright 2017 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete