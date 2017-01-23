Sumo: Kisenosato to be named 72nd yokozuna Wednesday

Ozeki Kisenosato is set to become the first Japanese-born yokozuna in 19 years after a Japan Sumo Association advisory body recommended his promotion on Monday.

Kisenosato will be named the 72nd yokozuna, the first born in Japan since Wakanohana in 1998, at an extraordinary JSA board meeting Wednesday as a formality, after the rankings for the Spring Grand Sumo Tournament are decided.

Kisenosato won his first career title at the New Year tourney that wrapped up Sunday, and Monday's approval by the Yokozuna Deliberation Council all but guarantees him to reach sumo's highest rank.