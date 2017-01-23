Mitsubishi Heavy to again delay passenger jet delivery to mid-2020

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. said Monday its subsidiary will postpone the first delivery of its passenger jet again by two years to the middle of 2020, citing the need for design modifications to enhance the safety of the aircraft.

As a result, the development cost is expected to increase by around 100 billion yen ($880 million) from the current projection to 400-500 billion yen, the Tokyo-based manufacturer said.

Mitsubishi Heavy said in a statement that the fifth delay in the delivery plan for the Mitsubishi Regional Jet was "due to revisions of certain systems and electrical configurations on the aircraft to meet the latest requirements for certification."