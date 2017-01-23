Close

Kyodo News

January 23, 2017 23:40

21:28 23 January 2017

Panel report supports one-off legislation on emperor's abdication

TOKYO, Jan. 23, Kyodo

A government advisory panel studying the possible abdication of Emperor Akihito released an interim report Monday emphasizing the merits of allowing the move under legislation applying only to him but not to future emperors, effectively backing the plan sought by the government.

The report by the panel, which is looking at how to respond to the emperor's apparent abdication wish expressed last August, was compiled to provide a springboard for upcoming Diet discussions as well as the drafting of relevant legislation that, if enacted, would enable the emperor to become the first to abdicate since Emperor Kokaku relinquished the throne some 200 years ago.

During the meeting, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said, "Through this report, I hope the public's understanding of the issue will deepen."

