Trump withdraws U.S. from TPP, raps Japan, China over trade

U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday withdrew his country from the Trans-Pacific Partnership, an expansive free trade agreement also involving Japan and 10 other nations aimed at countering China's increasing economic clout.

Separately, the new Republican president accused Japan and China of engaging in trade practices that he said are "not fair" to American companies.

In signing an executive order pulling the United States out of the TPP, which does not include Beijing, Trump said the move was something he had been talking about "for a long time" and would be a "great thing for the American worker."