10:59 24 January 2017
Over 300 cars stuck in snow in western Japan
TOTTORI, Japan, Jan. 24, Kyodo
More than 300 vehicles were stranded in snow early Tuesday on highways and a major road on the Sea of Japan coast in western Japan, prompting a request for troops to help in rescue efforts.
Roughly 200 vehicles were held up on National Route 373 in the town of Chizu, Tottori Prefecture, as of 5 a.m., while some 130 vehicles were caught on the Tottori Expressway connecting Hyogo and Tottori prefectures as of 6:40 a.m., according to highway and government officials.
As of 6:30 a.m., 20 vehicles were stuck on the Yonago Expressway that links Tottori and Okayama prefectures, although at one point, about 120 vehicles were stranded between the Kofu and Hiruzen highway exits.
