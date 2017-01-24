Soccer: Nadeshiko Japan to play Costa Rica in April friendly

Former women's world champions Nadeshiko Japan will play Costa Rica in a friendly in Kumamoto city on April 9, the Japan Football Association said Tuesday.

The match at Yonaka Stadium will be the first home game for Nadeshiko coach Takako Asakura, who took over from Norio Sasaki after the team failed to qualify for last summer's Rio Olympics.

It also serves as a benefit match for Kumamoto and the surrounding areas that were hit by a series of strong earthquakes in April last year.