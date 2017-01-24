Japan-India joint venture eyes commercial vehicle business

Sumitomo Wiring Systems Ltd.'s Indian joint venture is seeking to expand its presence in the niche market of cable harnesses for commercial vehicles through the acquisition of a Finnish company.

Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd., established in 1986 by Samvardhana Motherson Group and Japan's Sumitomo Wiring Systems, offered on Friday to buy wiring system manufacturer PKC Group of Helsinki for as much as 571 million euros ($610 million).

"PKC has a strong presence in the American and European wiring harness markets for the commercial vehicle segment which will provide new opportunities for MSSL to grow in these geographies," the company said in a statement, adding that the acquisition plan is in line with its "Vision 2020" to grow more in the commercial vehicle segment.