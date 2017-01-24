Close

Kyodo News

January 24, 2017

13:27 24 January 2017

Japan left talking to wall after Trump dumps TPP

TOKYO, Jan. 24, Kyodo

Japan, the largest economy signed up to the Trans-Pacific Partnership after the United States, could only repeat its platitudes on the trade pact's importance Tuesday after U.S. President Donald Trump ignored its pleas and pulled out of the deal.

Out of fresh ammunition after Trump's issuing of an executive order Monday to take the United States out of the pact, Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Koichi Hagiuda recycled the government's line that Japan will continue to try to win the president over.

"We believe that President Trump recognizes the importance of free and fair trade, and we want to take the time to seek his understanding on the strategic and economic significance the TPP holds," Hagiuda told a press conference.

