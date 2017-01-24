Trump withdraws U.S. from TPP, raps Japan, China over trade

U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday withdrew his country "permanently" from the Trans-Pacific Partnership, an expansive free trade agreement also involving Japan and 10 other nations aimed at countering China's increasing economic clout.

Separately, the new Republican president accused Japan and China of engaging in trade practices that he said are "not fair" to American companies. He singled out auto trade with Japan as being unfair.

According to an executive order pulling the United States out of the TPP, Trump directed the country's trade chief "to permanently withdraw the United States from TPP negotiations," a sign that his administration will not engage in renegotiation for the pact the 12 nations signed in February last year.