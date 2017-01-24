Close

Kyodo News

January 24, 2017 14:46

14:37 24 January 2017

Video Advisory (Jan. 24) Over 300 cars stuck in snow in western Japan

TOKYO, Jan. 24, Kyodo

The following is the latest available news video.

 

Over 300 cars stuck in snow in western Japan

-- More than 300 vehicles are stranded in snow on Jan. 24, 2017, on highways and a major road on the Sea of Japan coast in western Japan, prompting a request for troops to help in rescue efforts. Roughly 200 vehicles were held up on National Route 373 in the town of Chizu, Tottori Prefecture, as of 5 a.m., while some 130 vehicles were caught on the Tottori Expressway connecting Hyogo and Tottori prefectures as of 6:40 a.m., according to highway and government officials.

(http://www.47news.jp/movie/general_national/post_15752/)

 

NOTE: To see and order the video, please go to the URL given. Use of the video is limited to news and other relevant broadcasting.

==Kyodo

