Video Advisory (Jan. 24) Over 300 cars stuck in snow in western Japan

TOKYO, Jan. 24, Kyodo
-- More than 300 vehicles are stranded in snow on Jan. 24, 2017, on highways and a major road on the Sea of Japan coast in western Japan, prompting a request for troops to help in rescue efforts. Roughly 200 vehicles were held up on National Route 373 in the town of Chizu, Tottori Prefecture, as of 5 a.m., while some 130 vehicles were caught on the Tottori Expressway connecting Hyogo and Tottori prefectures as of 6:40 a.m., according to highway and government officials.
