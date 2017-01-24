Close

Kyodo News

January 24, 2017 17:48

16:50 24 January 2017

Baseball: No surprises as manager Kokubo announces WBC roster

By Jim Allen
TOKYO, Jan. 24, Kyodo

Samurai Japan manager Hiroki Kokubo kept the faith with most of the players he's been selecting when he named 27 players to the World Baseball Classic roster squad on Tuesday.

"Our focus will be on pitching -- pitching and defense," he told a press conference. "The thing was trying to achieve a balance between starting and relieving."

"As far as the position players goes, it was pretty much fixed."

