16:50 24 January 2017
Baseball: No surprises as manager Kokubo announces WBC roster
By Jim Allen
TOKYO, Jan. 24, Kyodo
Samurai Japan manager Hiroki Kokubo kept the faith with most of the players he's been selecting when he named 27 players to the World Baseball Classic roster squad on Tuesday.
"Our focus will be on pitching -- pitching and defense," he told a press conference. "The thing was trying to achieve a balance between starting and relieving."
"As far as the position players goes, it was pretty much fixed."
