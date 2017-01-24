17:28 24 January 2017
Japan Defense Ministry's 1st satellite successfully placed in orbit
TANEGASHIMA, Japan, Jan. 24, Kyodo
The Japanese Defense Ministry's first communications satellite was successfully placed in orbit late Tuesday afternoon, part of the country's efforts to upgrade the Self-Defense Forces' communications network to better deal with security challenges.
An H-2A rocket carrying the Kirameki-2 defense communications satellite was launched at 4:44 p.m. from the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency's Tanegashima Space Center in Kagoshima Prefecture, southwestern Japan.
The Kirameki-2 satellite is one of three defense communications satellites that will replace three civilian satellites currently used by the SDF.
