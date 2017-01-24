First Defense Ministry-operated satellite successfully launched

The Japanese Defense Ministry's first communications satellite was successfully placed in orbit late Tuesday afternoon, part of the country's efforts to upgrade the Self-Defense Forces' communications network to better deal with security challenges.

An H-2A rocket carrying the Kirameki-2 defense communications satellite was launched at 4:44 p.m. from the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency's Tanegashima Space Center in Kagoshima Prefecture, southwestern Japan.

The satellite is one of the three Defense Ministry-operated communications satellites to be used by Japanese troops, which currently rely on civilian satellites that have some constraints.