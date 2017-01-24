Close

Kyodo News

January 24, 2017 22:22

20:50 24 January 2017

First Defense Ministry-operated satellite successfully launched

TANEGASHIMA, Japan, Jan. 24, Kyodo

The Japanese Defense Ministry's first communications satellite was successfully placed in orbit late Tuesday afternoon, part of the country's efforts to upgrade the Self-Defense Forces' communications network to better deal with security challenges.

An H-2A rocket carrying the Kirameki-2 defense communications satellite was launched at 4:44 p.m. from the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency's Tanegashima Space Center in Kagoshima Prefecture, southwestern Japan.

The satellite is one of the three Defense Ministry-operated communications satellites to be used by Japanese troops, which currently rely on civilian satellites that have some constraints.

