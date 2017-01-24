Close

Kyodo News

January 24, 2017 23:52

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

20:55 24 January 2017

China urges travelers to boycott Japan hotel chain due to book furor

BEIJING, Jan. 24, Kyodo

China's tourism body on Tuesday urged Chinese travelers not to stay in a major hotel chain in Japan after its operator came under fire for placing a book by its chief executive in rooms that denies the 1937 Nanjing Massacre.

The call by China's National Tourism Administration for the travelers to boycott the hotel chain run by the Tokyo-based APA Group comes just before many tourists are expected to head to Japan during the Chinese New Year holidays starting Friday.

"This kind of wrong approach (by APA) is an outright provocation to Chinese tourists, and we are resolutely opposed (to it)," Zhang Lizhong, spokesman of the tourism body, said in a statement released to the Chinese media.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 18 Jan 2017Civic groups hold forum in Philippines to campaign against mercury use
  2. 19 Jan 2017FEATURE: Japan offers Mongolia help improving public pension system
  3. 18 Jan 2017Seven Cambodian women rescued from Japan
  4. 20 Jan 2017High-rise in Iran's capital collapses, trapping firefighters
  5. 19 Jan 2017Commerce pick urges Toyota, others to build more plants in U.S.

Copyright 2017 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete