PM Abe calls for deeper Diet discussions on emperor's abdication

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Tuesday urged chiefs of both houses of the Diet to deepen discussions on Emperor Akihito's possible abdication, in a rare move to reach bipartisan agreement on the politically sensitive issue.

Abe presented an interim report compiled the previous day by a relevant government panel to the heads and deputy heads of both chambers at the Diet as his administration seeks to gain the cooperation of ruling and opposition parties in making legal pathways to enable the 83-year-old emperor to relinquish the throne.

The government plans to submit a relevant bill to the Diet as early as April, envisioning special one-off legislation to enable the abdication, as only posthumous succession is effectively allowed under the 1947 Imperial House Law.