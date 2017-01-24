China urges travelers to boycott Japan hotel chain due to book furor

China's tourism body on Tuesday urged Chinese travelers not to stay in a major hotel chain in Japan after its operator came under fire for placing a book by its chief executive in rooms that denies the 1937 Nanjing Massacre.

The call by China's National Tourism Administration for the travelers to boycott the hotel chain run by the Tokyo-based APA Group comes just before many tourists are expected to head to Japan during the Chinese New Year holidays starting Friday.

"This kind of wrong approach (by APA) is an outright provocation to Chinese tourists, and we are resolutely opposed (to it)," Zhang Lizhong, spokesman of the tourism body, said in a statement released to the Chinese media.