January 25, 2017 5:56

05:36 25 January 2017

Toyota to invest $600 mil., add 400 jobs at U.S. plant

NEW YORK, Jan. 24, Kyodo

Toyota Motor Corp. said Tuesday it will invest $600 million and add 400 jobs at one of its U.S. plants weeks after U.S. President Donald Trump took aim at the Japanese automaker for its plan to open a plant in Mexico.

The investment will be used for retooling, new equipment and cutting-edge technologies at its Princeton, Indiana factory to add production of 40,000 Highlanders annually.

The project is scheduled to begin in fall 2019. The plant produced 400,000 vehicles in 2016 and currently employs about 5,300 workers.

